Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Increases By 22.6%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock remained flat at $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 88,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,752. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.14.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
