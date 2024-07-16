Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Increases By 22.6%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock remained flat at $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 88,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,752. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 885,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 782,833 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Matisse Capital raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 899,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 709,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

