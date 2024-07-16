Short Interest in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expands By 22.1%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,280,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 12,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $17,511,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $5,936,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 1,752.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viasat by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after acquiring an additional 118,902 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Viasat has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

