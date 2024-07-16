Siacoin (SC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29.75 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $300.27 million and $29.75 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,779.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.10 or 0.00599131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00112381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00036170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00245669 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00047682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00070834 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

