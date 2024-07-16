Siacoin (SC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29.75 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $300.27 million and $29.75 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,779.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.10 or 0.00599131 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00112381 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008780 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00036170 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00245669 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00047682 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00070834 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
