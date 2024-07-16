Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

SIA stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.71. 17,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.32. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$9.87 and a 12 month high of C$15.30.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$230.95 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.57.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

