Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Sienna Senior Living Price Performance
SIA stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.71. 17,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.32. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$9.87 and a 12 month high of C$15.30.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$230.95 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 EPS for the current year.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
