Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock Holdings Cut by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,492 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth $287,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyline Champion news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

NYSE SKY traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,038. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.57. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $86.71.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.