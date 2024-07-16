SL Green Realty (SLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $63.64.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised SL Green Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.