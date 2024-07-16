SL Green Realty (SLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $63.64.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.32%.
3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.
