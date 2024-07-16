SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Trading Down 3.7%

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $28.27. 378,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,082,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGH. Barclays boosted their target price on SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMART Global

SMART Global Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,194. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 32,469.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.