Souvik Das Sells 25,000 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CTO Souvik Das sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,770.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Souvik Das also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Souvik Das sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $998,000.00.

CWAN traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 981,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,450,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,338 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,551,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 183,899 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

CWAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

