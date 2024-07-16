Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.59

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 232304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

