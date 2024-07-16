Stantec (TSE:STN) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.66

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$118.66 and last traded at C$118.43, with a volume of 6409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$116.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STN. National Bankshares increased their target price on Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stantec from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.85.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$112.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$111.35.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.36 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 4.2953046 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer acquired 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$114.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,102.50. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

