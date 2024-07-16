Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Up 1.3%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.76 and last traded at $73.73. 4,182,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 10,324,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $601,375 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

