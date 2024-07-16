Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Given New $20.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

NYSE STWD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 230,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,447,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $15,997,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $13,237,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,276,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 836.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 437,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 391,087 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

