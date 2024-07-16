Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$99.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$91.00 to C$99.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SJ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$91.00.

Stella-Jones stock traded up C$1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$91.23. 32,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,764. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.94. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$61.85 and a twelve month high of C$92.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69. The company has a market cap of C$5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$781.85 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.7120805 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total value of C$309,661.50. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

