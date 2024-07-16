Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrossFirst Bankshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. 373,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $825.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.04.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 698.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

