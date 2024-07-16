Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Call Options (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 42,028 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 921% compared to the typical volume of 4,116 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLS. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.41. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

