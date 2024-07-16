StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of AP stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $29.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

