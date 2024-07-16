StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.54 on Friday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

