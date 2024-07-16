StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of PW stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
About Power REIT
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Power REIT
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.