StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

SGMO stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

