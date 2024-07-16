StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Shares of CREG stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.64.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
