StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

WVVI stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $19.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.75. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

