StockNews.com Downgrades AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $188,404.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Patrick O’connell sold 6,459 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $105,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $188,404.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $888,957 over the last ninety days. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in AMC Networks by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in AMC Networks by 23.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

