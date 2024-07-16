StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EKSO

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Ekso Bionics worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.