StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,588 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

