StockNews.com Upgrades ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) to “Sell”

ARCA biopharma was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 94,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,128. The business's 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.90. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

ARCA biopharma last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other ARCA biopharma news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,676,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 297,323 shares of company stock worth $1,042,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARCA biopharma stock. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company's stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

