StockNews.com Upgrades ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) to “Sell”

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ ABIO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 94,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,128. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.90. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.49.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARCA biopharma stock. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
