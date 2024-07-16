STP Price Up 6.2% This Week (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, STP has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market cap of $88.14 million and $5.59 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009364 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,569.25 or 0.99955103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000966 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00073198 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04525772 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $4,307,739.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.