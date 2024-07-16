Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $377.00

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 377 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 374 ($4.85), with a volume of 15817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.86).
Strategic Equity Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 361.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 335.16. The company has a market cap of £179.45 million, a PE ratio of 719.23 and a beta of 0.70.
Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile
Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.
