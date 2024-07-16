Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Down 3.1%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.88 and last traded at $43.15. Approximately 706,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 804,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.75 and a beta of -3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.