SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

SunOpta Stock Up 0.4 %

STKL stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $632.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. SunOpta’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

About SunOpta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 18.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.