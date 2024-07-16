SunPower’s (SPWR) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Glj Research

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Glj Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.61 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Glj Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 39.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPWR. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of SPWR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. 3,668,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,956,305. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. SunPower has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 530.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,646,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,270 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 406.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 43,299 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 30.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

