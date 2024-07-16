Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Get Sunrun alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. 4,776,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,389,098. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,395,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,875.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,395,297 shares in the company, valued at $19,617,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $30,187.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,304.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,761. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $23,186,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $19,630,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,777,000 after buying an additional 876,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.