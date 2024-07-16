Synapse Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.80 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Synapse has a total market cap of $88.25 million and $4.80 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synapse has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,552,552 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

