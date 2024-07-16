Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.85 and last traded at $95.85. Approximately 68,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 285,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYNA

Synaptics Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. CWM LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.