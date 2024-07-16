Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $613.01. The stock had a trading volume of 473,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,025. The firm has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.85.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.18.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,870 shares of company stock valued at $49,055,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

