Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.08. 5,775,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,131,915. The stock has a market cap of $965.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

