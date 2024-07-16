Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 169.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 548.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 25,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 197.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,389,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,956. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.52.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

