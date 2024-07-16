Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ TNGX opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Transactions at Tango Therapeutics
In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $456,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,731 shares of company stock worth $2,700,684. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
