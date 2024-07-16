Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,384,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,641. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

