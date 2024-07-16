TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Raised to $18.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of TASK opened at $15.75 on Friday. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.33.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $227.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in TaskUs by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in TaskUs by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in TaskUs by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

