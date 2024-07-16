TD Securities Increases iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$110.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IAG. CIBC upgraded shares of iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.94.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on iA Financial

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAG opened at C$89.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$88.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.47. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$77.61 and a 12 month high of C$94.25. The firm has a market cap of C$8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.3022222 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total value of C$452,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,207. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total transaction of C$452,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,207. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,331 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.