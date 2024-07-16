TD Securities Increases iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$110.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on IAG. CIBC upgraded shares of iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.94.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on iA Financial
iA Financial Stock Performance
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.3022222 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iA Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial
In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total value of C$452,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,207. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total transaction of C$452,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,207. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,331 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.