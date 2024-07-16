Tectum (TET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $58.96 Million

Tectum (TET) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Tectum token can currently be purchased for about $8.02 or 0.00012375 BTC on popular exchanges. Tectum has a total market cap of $58.96 million and $1.38 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tectum has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,354,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 8.39237551 USD and is up 4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,066,709.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tectum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tectum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

