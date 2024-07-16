Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $4.35

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.26. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 87,766 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. New Street Research lowered shares of Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently -143.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 197,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 99,488 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Telefónica by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 56,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

