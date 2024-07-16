Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. Acquires 12,096,773 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. acquired 12,096,773 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $14,999,998.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,126,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,797,391.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

Shares of TKNO stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 110,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,324. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 97.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 171,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

