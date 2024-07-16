Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 903,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,869,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. The business had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tellurian by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 37,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

