Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Olaplex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.51.

Olaplex Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 9.12.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 294,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 346.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,638,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 787,242 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,323 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

