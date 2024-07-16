Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Receives $46.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEM. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $43.88.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

