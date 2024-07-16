Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Gap Up to $36.60

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.60, but opened at $38.50. Tempus AI shares last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 120,838 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TEM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Price Performance

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Further Reading

