Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.39. 183,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,691. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $161.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.87. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

