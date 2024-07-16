Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $197.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $147.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.58.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $252.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.11 and a 200-day moving average of $190.77. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $805.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

