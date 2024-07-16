Tezos Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001265 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $821.51 million and $32.28 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000696 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000623 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000571 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,010,344,073 coins and its circulating supply is 989,789,948 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

